Slam Frank Extends Off-Broadway

The provocative new musical Slam Frank has extended its off-Broadway run through January 4, 2027 at the Orpheum Theatre. The satirical show features music and lyrics by Andrew Fox, a book by Joel Sinensky, direction by Sam LaFrage and choreography by Esosa Oviasu. New late-night performance times have also been added on Saturday nights. This marks the musical's first extension, which was previously scheduled to play through November 30.

Inspired by a 2022 viral Twitter thread that asked, “Did Anne Frank ever acknowledge her white privilege?,” Slam Frank imagines what happens when a progressive theater company asks themselves that same question, applying the rules and tropes of progressive theater to The Diary of Anne Frank. Transcending all taste and decency, they transform Anne Frank’s true story into an intersectional, multi-ethnic, genderqueer, decolonized, anti-capitalist, hyper-empowering Afro-Latin hip-hop musical.

The cast includes Olivia Bernábe as Anita (Anne), Alex Lewis as Peter, Amelia Louise Barr as Margot, John Anker Bow as Mr. Van Daan, Austen Horne as Edith, Rocky Paterra as Otto, Jaz Zepatos as Mrs. Van Daan and Walker Stovall as The Asst. Stage Manager.

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