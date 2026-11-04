Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Announces New Cast Members Ahead of Rupert Grint’s Arrival

Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will welcome new company members to the Lyric Theatre beginning November 10. North American tour cast member Matt Harrington will play Ron Weasley through January 31, 2027, succeeding Daniel Fredrick. Jocelyn Maher will make her Broadway debut as Ginny Potter, succeeding Trish Lindstrom.

Original Harry Potter film star Tom Felton will continue as Draco Malfoy alongside Aidan Close as Scorpius through January 3, 2027. Ben Thys, who originated the role of Draco in the North American tour, will take over on January 5. At the same performance, veteran Broadway company member Erik Christopher Peterson rejoins as Scorpius for a four-week engagement through January 31.

As previously announced, Rupert Grint will reprise his screen role as Ron Weasley beginning February 2, 2027, for a limited engagement through May 30. Cody Combs will also make his Broadway debut as Scorpius Malfoy on February 2.

Also joining the company are Josh Bates, Markcus Blair, Danny Bó, Casey Butler, Erin Chupinsky, Lauryn Hayes, Jennifer Thiessen and Timmy Thompson.

Continuing in their roles are John Skelley as Harry Potter, Emmet Smith as Albus Potter, Rachel Christopher as Hermione Granger, Janae Hammond as Rose Granger-Weasley and Kristen Martin as Delphi Diggory, with Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Logan Becker, Darby Breedlove, Megan Byrne, Ted Deasy, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Alexis Gordon, Logan James Hall, Chance Marshaun Hill, Jamie Jackson, Jay Mack, Bradley Patchett, Dan Plehal, Allie Re, Gabrielle Reid, Will Rhem Jr., Maren Searle, Tom Stephens, Khadija Tariyan and Baylen Thomas.

Directed by John Tiffany and based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, centering on Harry’s headstrong son Albus. The original Broadway production won six Tony Awards, including Best Play.

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