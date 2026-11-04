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Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Announces New Cast Members Ahead of Rupert Grint’s Arrival

Matt Harrington and Jocelyn Maher join the company November 10, while Tom Felton continues as Draco Malfoy through January 3

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by Sophia Rubino • Nov 4, 2026
Matt Harrington and Jocelyn Maher
(Photos: c/o Aperture Public Relations)

What to Know

  • Matt Harrington and Jocelyn Maher join Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as Ron Weasley and Ginny Potter November 10
  • Tom Felton plays Draco Malfoy through January 3, 2027, with Ben Thys taking over January 5
  • Rupert Grint reprises his film role as Ron Weasley February 2–May 30, 2027, alongside new Scorpius Malfoy Cody Combs

Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will welcome new company members to the Lyric Theatre beginning November 10. North American tour cast member Matt Harrington will play Ron Weasley through January 31, 2027, succeeding Daniel Fredrick. Jocelyn Maher will make her Broadway debut as Ginny Potter, succeeding Trish Lindstrom

Original Harry Potter film star Tom Felton will continue as Draco Malfoy alongside Aidan Close as Scorpius through January 3, 2027. Ben Thys, who originated the role of Draco in the North American tour, will take over on January 5. At the same performance, veteran Broadway company member Erik Christopher Peterson rejoins as Scorpius for a four-week engagement through January 31.

As previously announced, Rupert Grint will reprise his screen role as Ron Weasley beginning February 2, 2027, for a limited engagement through May 30. Cody Combs will also make his Broadway debut as Scorpius Malfoy on February 2.

Also joining the company are Josh Bates, Markcus Blair, Danny Bó, Casey Butler, Erin Chupinsky, Lauryn Hayes, Jennifer Thiessen and Timmy Thompson.

Continuing in their roles are John Skelley as Harry Potter, Emmet Smith as Albus Potter, Rachel Christopher as Hermione Granger, Janae Hammond as Rose Granger-Weasley and Kristen Martin as Delphi Diggory, with Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Logan Becker, Darby Breedlove, Megan Byrne, Ted Deasy, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Alexis Gordon, Logan James Hall, Chance Marshaun Hill, Jamie Jackson, Jay Mack, Bradley Patchett, Dan Plehal, Allie Re, Gabrielle Reid, Will Rhem Jr., Maren Searle, Tom Stephens, Khadija Tariyan and Baylen Thomas.

Directed by John Tiffany and based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, centering on Harry’s headstrong son Albus. The original Broadway production won six Tony Awards, including Best Play.

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