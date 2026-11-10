Cyrus Veyssi Brings Beauty Tips, Big Feelings and Broadway Dreams to & Juliet

Cyrus Veyssi brought a few essentials to their Broadway debut: years of theater experience, an enthusiastic family cheering section and enough beauty products to keep the cast camera-ready. The digital creator is playing May in & Juliet, a role that feels as personal as their famously candid online presence. Veyssi sat down with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens to talk about finding the character, stage door advice and sharing the spotlight with their dad.

Cyrus Veyssi (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Veyssi’s performing roots far predate their first viral video. Growing up in Boston, they started appearing in professional theater at age 12, earning their Equity card and performing at A.R.T. and Wheelock Family Theatre. While it might not have been Equity card-worthy, Veyssi’s childhood performances of living room gymnastics and Shakira lip syncs proved to be particularly inspiring. Their love of performance continued through their years at Tufts University, followed by a move to New York at 22.

The move into digital media came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Veyssi took their comedy sketches and characters online. Their definition of the job is suitably economical: “It is doom scrolling with a purpose.” Beneath the beauty content and punchlines, the performer was always there. “I was super excited to do this show in particular because it also took a very personal part of my identity, which I have shared so much about online, and fused it into this magical role, which is what I'm doing now.”

As Juliet’s best friend, May navigates gender identity, romance and the gradual discovery of self-confidence. Veyssi recognizes the journey. “It brings me back to 22-year-old me just trying to figure it out, and making mistakes and having fun and being a little petty, which happens and we can do,” they say. As they continue to perform, their connection to the character keeps deepening. “Every show now that I've been doing it, I'm learning a little bit more about May, too.”

While Veyssi is living out their performance dreams, their mega success is due in part to their father. "The first video that we ever made together was the first viral video I ever made," Veyssi shares. It racked up 10 million views overnight. “The second that he saw the impact that it was not only having on the LGBTQ community, but on the allies, the people around that community, I think he was like, ‘No, I really want to be involved in this as an ally,'” they say of their dad. “We've been so lucky that we've been able to develop the sort of representation that I didn't see growing up. I also think it's really helped our relationship continue to bloom and continue to blossom, because as we create content and as we collaborate together, there's new subjects that come up.”

Cyrus Veyssi (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

For their Broadway debut, more than 30 loved ones came to cheer. Three-and-a-half weeks of preparation helped turn nerves into excitement, and when the time came to bow, the tears arrived. “It was the perfect debut for me, and I think it was the most beautiful showcase of solidarity,” they say. You’d think this would be cause for a post-show celebration, but Veyssi is quickly realizing why Ethel Merman equated a successful career as a Broadway performer to living like a nun. Veyssi’s response to afterparty invitations was practical: “Sweetheart, I'm having Throat Coat. I will be in my fuzzy socks.”

As a self-proclaimed Gemini who loves attention, Veyssi is soaking up the applause. More than that, though, the conversations with parents at the stage door have become particularly meaningful. The support Veyssi received growing up now informs what they hope to offer other families. “I think my influence and impact on parents has been the most gratifying. It's where it all starts. It's how we as queer people are able to find support, and in the roughest moments have people by our side. So seeing it then manifest when I'm there at stage door with them is the most beautiful thing.”

Veyssi has gained traction online as everyone’s favorite bougie gay uncle, making them uniquely positioned to share advice. They combine beauty counter wisdom with something deeper. “Wear your SPF every day. Reapply every two hours. Hello, I'm looking at you,” they say. Beyond that, a principle that can't be bought in a store: “My ultimate goal is for everyone to just become their [own] best friend.” May that be true for us all!

Watch the full interview below!



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