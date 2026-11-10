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Here There Are Blueberries Opens on Broadway With Michael Cerveris, Brandon Flynn and More

John Lithgow, Richard Schiff and Marcia Gay Harden join the opening night celebration at the Barrymore Theatre

Photo Op
by Sophia Rubino • Nov 10, 2026
"Here There Are Blueberries" cast members Brandon Flynn, Kathleen Chalfant, Michelle Beck, Montego Glover, Conrad Ricamora, Delia Cunningham, Michael Cerveris and Scott Barrow
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Pulitzer Prize finalist Here There Are Blueberries opened on Broadway November 9 at the Barrymore Theatre
  • Directed by Moisés Kaufman, the cast features Michael Cerveris, Brandon Flynn, Kathleen Chalfant, Montego Glover and Conrad Ricamora
  • See opening night red carpet photos of the cast and guests including John Lithgow, Richard Schiff and Marcia Gay Harden

Here There Are Blueberries, the Pulitzer Prize finalist play by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, opened on Broadway on November 9 at the Barrymore Theatre. Directed by Kaufman, the ensemble cast features Scott Barrow, Michelle Beck, two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris, Kathleen Chalfant, Delia Cunningham, Brandon Flynn, Montego Glover and Conrad Ricamora. The cast and creative team marked the occasion with support from guests including Tony winner John Lithgow, Emmy winner Richard Schiff and Oscar and Tony winner Marcia Gay Harden. See snapshots of the stars on the red carpet and check out the full gallery below.

Tony nominee Conrad Ricamora plays Tilman Taube and others in Here There Are Blueberries. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris celebrates the Broadway opening night of Here There Are Blueberries, in which he plays Peter Wirths and others. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Brandon Flynn celebrates his Broadway debut in Here There Are Blueberries, playing Rainer Höss and others. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
After appearing in the national tour of Here There Are Blueberries, Delia Cunningham makes her Broadway debut as archivist Rebecca Erbelding and others on opening night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Here There Are Blueberries co-writer Amanda Gronich and co-writer/director Moisés Kaufman pose on the opening night carpet for their play's Broadway debut. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here


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Here There Are Blueberries

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Star Files

Michael Aronov

Scott Barrow

Michelle Beck

Aya Cash

Michael Cerveris

Kathleen Chalfant

Delia Cunningham

Brandon Flynn

Montego Glover

Caissie Levy

John Lithgow

Mandy Patinkin

Conrad Ricamora

Richard Schiff
View All (14)

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