Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's The Odd Couple, starring Golden Globe winner Steve Carell and Tony nominee John C. Reilly. Broadway performances begin March 3, 2027 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, with opening night set for March 23. The production will run for a 15-week limited engagement under the direction of Tony-winning director Thomas Kail.

Carell will play Felix Ungar and Reilly will play Oscar Madison. Joining the two are Tony winner Laura Benanti as Gwendolyn Pigeon, Tony nominee Kevin Del Aguila as Roy, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart as Murray, Tony nominee Rob McClure as Vinnie, Heléne Yorke as Cecily Pigeon and Tony nominee David Zayas as Speed.

The play follows recently divorced photographer Felix as he moves in with his recently separated friend Oscar, a messy sportswriter. As the pair struggle to share an apartment, their friendship is tested by their opposite personalities, romantic entanglements and growing frustration, turning everyday domestic life into a hilarious battle of habits and expectations.

The Odd Couple premiered on Broadway in 1965, directed by Mike Nichols and starring Art Carney and Walter Matthau. The original production won four Tony Awards and inspired the 1968 film and a long-running television series.

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