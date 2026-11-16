Have yourself a merry little awards season! A Kidman Carol brings the Hollywood holiday spirit to off-Broadway’s New World Stages beginning November 16. Written by Kevin Zak and directed by Skylar Fox, the comedy stars Marla Mindelle as Nicole Kidman and Josh Sharp as Cate Blanchett, a Hollywood Scrooge learning the true meaning of awards season. Ahead of the November 30 opening night, see first look photos of the starry spoof, which also features Ashby Florence, Richard Perez and Phillip Taratula.

Josh Sharp as Cate Blanchett in "A Kidman Carol" (Photo: Austin Ruffer)

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