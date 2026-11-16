Now You See Me Live is officially open at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre, jam-packed with death-defying stunts and mind-boggling illusions. Inspired by the blockbuster Now You See Me film series, this theatrical event features escapologist Gabriella Lester and mentalist Matthew Pomeroy, as well as a trio of world-renowned illusionists: James More, Darcy Oake and Britain's Got Talent alum Eden Choi. The stars turned up on the opening night carpet, along with VIP guests Matthew Broderick, Lilli Cooper and Liam Pearce. Pick a card and check out the photos and full gallery below.
Get tickets to Now You See Me Live!