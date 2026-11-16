Darcy Oake, Matthew Pomeroy, Gabriella Lester and James More (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Now You See Me Live is officially open at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre, jam-packed with death-defying stunts and mind-boggling illusions. Inspired by the blockbuster Now You See Me film series, this theatrical event features escapologist Gabriella Lester and mentalist Matthew Pomeroy, as well as a trio of world-renowned illusionists: James More, Darcy Oake and Britain's Got Talent alum Eden Choi. The stars turned up on the opening night carpet, along with VIP guests Matthew Broderick, Lilli Cooper and Liam Pearce. Pick a card and check out the photos and full gallery below.

Gabriella Lester has a few tricks up her sleeve for her Broadway debut in Now You See Me Live. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

James More brings More magic to the Broadway opening of Now You See Me Live as one of the Four Horsemen. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

As one of Now You See Me Live’s Four Horsemen, Darcy Oake conjures up excitement for the show’s Broadway opening. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Matthew Pomeroy makes a big reveal at the opening night of Now You See Me Live: his Broadway debut! (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Now You See Me Live co-creator Simon Painter and creative director Ash Jacks McCready smile on the opening night carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)



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