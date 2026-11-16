Let the record show, tickets are now on sale for the world premiere of Mix and Master, starring Tony winners Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Kara Young. Performances begin January 5, 2027 at Broadway's Todd Haimes Theatre, with opening night set for January 27. The music-driven play is by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Kamilah Forbes, former executive producer of the Apollo Theater. The complete creative team will be announced at a later date.

The play looks at the last record shop in the Bronx on its final spin, and a rising DJ who isn’t ready to let the music die. Mix and Master tells the story of a clash of generations, pulsing with hip-hop and jazz. As vinyl spins and tensions rise, what begins as a battle for the shop becomes a reckoning over legacy, survival and the courage it takes to stay in the mix. Featuring live DJ sets throughout, Mix and Master turns up the volume on the fight to keep the culture alive.

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