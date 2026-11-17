Tickets are now on sale for A History of Paper off-Broadway, starring Tony winner Alan Cumming and Shirley Henderson. Performances begin February 12, 2027 at Stage 42 for a 13-week limited engagement through May 16. The musical, with a book by Oliver Emanuel, music by Gareth Williams and lyrics by Emanuel and Williams, is directed by Andrew Panton.

A History of Paper started life as an original BBC Radio 4 play in 2017, written by Emanuel. He and composer Williams subsequently adapted it as a work-in-progress at Dundee Rep Theatre in 2019 as part of Rep Stripped, the theater’s festival championing new Scottish work. The production went on to make its Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut at the Traverse Theatre in 2024, where it won the Fringe First Award. Cumming and Panton then arranged for it to be a part of Cumming's first season as artistic director of the Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

This two-character chamber musical charts a universal love story through the physical paper artifacts that define a relationship and a lifetime—from letters, menus and train tickets to shopping lists and postcards.

The production features design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting design by Bruno Poet and sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite. The musical supervisor, musical director and pianist is Gavin Whitworth.

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