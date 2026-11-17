Let us say “Whoopee!” to Chicago, which celebrated its 30th anniversary on Broadway on November 16. The Ambassador Theatre was filled with Chicago royalty, including original, former and returning long-running cast members who came out to support the musical’s milestone. For the one-night-only spectacular, the current cast members were joined by special guests for a performance that benefited the Entertainment Community Fund. Check out the photos and full gallery below to see the VIPs doing the “Cell Block Tango” down the red carpet and kicking to high heaven, because Chicago’s still got it.

Two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth, the Chicago revival’s original Velma Kelly, salutes the production’s extraordinary Broadway run. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Ariana Madix, who made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart, steps back into the Chicago spotlight for the 30th anniversary festivities. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to the Cook County Jail, former Roxie Hart Whitney Leavitt returns to the Chicago fold. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Fresh off her run as Roxie Hart, former Dallas Cowbys Cheerleader Reece Weaver celebrates her place in Chicago’s Broadway story. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winning composer John Kander celebrates 30 years of Broadway audiences hearing “All That Jazz” in the Chicago revival. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

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