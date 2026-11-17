The 30th anniversary cast of Broadway's "Chicago" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Let us say “Whoopee!” to Chicago, which celebrated its 30th anniversary on Broadway on November 16. The Ambassador Theatre was filled with Chicago royalty, including original, former and returning long-running cast members who came out to support the musical’s milestone. For the one-night-only spectacular, the current cast members were joined by special guests for a performance that benefited the Entertainment Community Fund. Check out the photos and full gallery below to see the VIPs doing the “Cell Block Tango” down the red carpet and kicking to high heaven, because Chicago’s still got it.