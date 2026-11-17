Matthew Pomeroy, Darcy Oake, Gabriella Lester and James More in "Now You See Me Live" (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Now You See Me Live has a few tricks up its sleeve with this first look at the newly opened Broadway magic spectacular. Inspired by the hit film franchise, the show brings illusions, escapes and mentalism to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre through January 3, 2027. New production photos capture the talents of its Four Horsemen, Gabriella Lester, James More, Darcy Oake and Matthew Pomeroy, along with special guest Eden Choi. Take a closer look at the photos and full gallery below!

Matthew Pomeroy, Darcy Oake, Eden Choi, Gabriella Lester and James More in Now You See Me Live (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Matthew Pomeroy, Darcy Oake, Eden Choi, Gabriella Lester and James More in Now You See Me Live (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Gabriella Lester in Now You See Me Live (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Eden Choi in Now You See Me Live (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Darcy Oake in Now You See Me Live (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)



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