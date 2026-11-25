Rory O’Malley and Nikki M. James

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

It’s always a treat—and a relief—to revisit a long-running Broadway show and find it as fresh and entertaining as on opening night. Even better? The rare chance to see original cast members return to the stage, as Rory O’Malley and Nikki M. James are currently doing in The Book of Mormon. Way back in 2011, O’Malley received a Tony nomination for his warm and funny performance as closeted missionary Elder McKinley, and James took home a Tony as Nabulungi, the Ugandan villager who dreams of a happier life in Salt Lake City.

James and O’Malley were among the earliest company members in Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone’s one-of-a-kind musical, which had its first workshop in 2008. In the 15 years since Mormon debuted, they have returned to Broadway (he as King George in Hamilton; she in a Tony-nominated performance as Ida B. Wells in Suffs), worked in TV (she co-stars in Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again) and became parents. Through it all, their friendship and love for the show that made them stars remained constant, as was evident in a recent joint interview with Broadway.com.

What’s it like to be back in the roles you created on Broadway 15 years ago?

Rory O’Malley: It took a second for the choreography [laughs], but once we got on stage, it’s like getting to spend time with old friends. The memories come flooding back, and I’m so glad to be doing this with Nikki.

Nikki M. James as Nabalungi in “The Book of Mormon”

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Nikki M. James: I don’t know that I would have come back if it wasn’t the two of us, although McKinley and Nabulungi don’t have any dialogue together. There’s something vulnerable about returning to a show that changed your life, knowing that many people in the audience will be coming to see you. There’s pressure there, but there’s also freedom. We know it works. We know it’s funny. But it would be lonesome to do alone.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Christopher Jackson started this mini-trend by returning to Hamilton. Did that factor into your decision?

Rory: Absolutely. I’m good friends with them—we both are—and I went to college with Leslie, so when this opportunity came along, I texted him and said, “Thank you for opening a door for me.” Both shows are in a unique position of having been around for so long, and what a gift it is to experience the role in a different way.

How do your characters feel different now than in 2011?

Nikki: Fifteen years doesn’t sound like a long time, but the world has changed in exponential ways. Not to get too serious, but for me, the idea of female genital mutilation [in Africa], which we play both as a joke and a real danger, has become very present for me in Nabulungi’s journey. It’s clear she wants to get out of her village because she feels danger.

Rory O’Malley

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Rory: I have seen the Mormon church go from being heavily involved against marriage equality to becoming softer on it. And my own journey in faith has given me a unique perspective on Elder McKinley’s journey. When I was a gay kid in the Catholic church, one of the reasons I didn’t want to come out is that I wanted to have kids. I’m part of a huge Irish family, and I wanted that. Now I have it. I am married, I have a son, and I can still be myself. That is a huge change over the past 15 years. We were on stage doing The Book of Mormon when marriage equality passed in the state of New York…

Nikki: …I remember that night! I could cry!

Rory: I was dancing [“Spooky Mormon] Hell Dream” with a boa and singing “Turn it Off,” and now here we are. The work we did as social justice warriors had real outcomes. This show was a part of that because laughter is such an amazing equalizer.

Nikki: It’s an equalizer, and it’s also subversive. Trey, Matt and Bobby wrote a musical that is cynical on the surface but deeply, deeply hopeful. At the end of the show, [Elder] Price says, “We are all Latter-Day Saints.” What you do in the world is not prescribed for you, and each of us can rewrite the script of our future.

"I don't know that I would have come back if it wasn't the two of us."

—Nikki M. James

When The Book of Mormon opened, could you imagine it running for 15 years?

Nikki: No.

Rory: No. But I think it has lasted this long because there aren’t a lot of shows that take the kind of risks Matt and Trey have taken with South Park, and Bobby with Avenue Q. It’s wildly entertaining and was written, directed and choreographed perfectly, with a total love for the art form. The music is fantastic, with a great plot and great characters. It’s a magic trick that changed Broadway in many ways. I also think that, even now, most people coming to see The Book of Mormon know nothing about the show, which is important in comedy—to have the element of surprise. The jokes haven’t been beaten to death for the audience.

Rory O’Malley as Elder McKinley and the cast of “The Book of Mormon”

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Nikki: It’s like they’ve never heard them before, because they haven’t.

Rory: It takes a lot of restraint after 15 years to make sure people are hearing that joke for the first time; not posting every bit of it outside [for publicity]. If people want to hear the story and the jokes, they’ve got to come to the theater. That’s what has kept us going.

Nikki: Our show didn’t do an out-of-town run. We opened on Broadway like, “Surprise! This is what we’ve been working on. Are you shocked?” None of us could have imagined it would run this long, but all of us knew we were doing something really, really special. And people’s appreciation of the show hasn’t changed. It’s not pandering or talking down to the audience.

Rory: The other part we have to acknowledge is that the current cast is phenomenal.

Nikki M. James

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The whole production is in fantastic shape. Are you enjoying working alongside cast members making their Broadway debuts?

Rory: It’s been so much fun, because they are wonderfully enthusiastic and talented. It took a second to look around and be like, “Where are all my friends that I used to do this with?” But now I have inside jokes with my new buddies, and we’re creating a version of this every night that is alive and present.

Are you surprised that Trey, Matt and Bobby haven’t written another musical?

Rory: I would love for them to be locked in a room and keep pumping out shows, but they’ve been working nonstop separately, and Bobby has won an Oscar…

Nikki: …he’s won two!

Rory: They’ve been very busy. It was beautiful to see them on stage in June when we did “Mormon Mystery Week.” Hopefully, they’ll come back together and make something awesome, because they’re a unique blend of talent.

Nikki: And if they don’t, how great that we were part of their one masterpiece! If this is their To Kill a Mockingbird, I’m okay with that. I would just say, “Please write another musical, but make sure there’s a part for me and Rory.”

"When we were asked to come back, I had a real fear that I couldn't do it, and she is the one who said, 'You can, and you will.'"

—Rory O'Malley

Let’s pretend you can’t see or hear each other right now. Nikki, tell us what’s special about Rory, as a person and a performer.

Nikki: Rory is the kindest person I have ever known. He is the person you call when you need someone to show you the other side of the coin on something you’re upset about. And he’s an incredible leader. In his activism, he has gone out of his way to bring about things other people might say are impossible. His spirit and his joy and his gratitude are so immense and infectious. That’s also his superpower on stage: Rory has a way of taking a character like McKinley, this closeted kid, and infusing him with 100 percent joy. I love watching a moment at the end of the show, when [Elders] Price and Cunningham are making up and McKinley is off to the side with his little pink suitcase. I see all the subtle expressions on Rory’s face, and then he sings, “Tomorrow is a Latter Day.” The spotlight is not on him, but it’s so pure and beautiful, one of my favorite moments in the show.

Nikki M. James and Rory O’Malley

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Rory: Can I get a copy of this? [Laughs]

Now it’s your turn to brag on Nikki.

Rory: Nikki is the very definition of strength and vulnerability, and it’s what makes her one of the greatest actors I will ever perform with. She will always tell you exactly how she feels—I am a lot more timid—but there is a core of vulnerability because she is being honest. When we were asked to come back, I had a real fear that I couldn’t do it, and she is the one who said, “You can, and you will.” She knew what this show means to me, and I believed her more than I believed myself. I watch her sing “Salt Lake City” every night, and it’s a true master class; it’s a meditation for me to get to see her do this role again because I know how hard we worked. Making it to Broadway was a years-long process, and our dreams came true hand in hand. And now, to have families and to stand together again? She’s a hero of mine, personally and professionally. I can’t believe I get to be on stage with Nikki M. James.

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