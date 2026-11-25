Due to severe weather conditions, the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed. Originally scheduled to take place on Thanksgiving, the parade festivities will now begin on Saturday, November 28 at 8:30 a.m, according to NBC.

This is a first in Macy's parade history. The parade was canceled from 1942 to 1944 during World War II in order to ration rubber and helium for the war effort.

Previous weather-related incidents impacting the parade include grounded balloons in 1971 due to heavy rain and high winds, four inches of snow in 1989, injuries to spectators caused by a balloon during strong gusts in 1997, 1.72 inches of rain in 2006 and the coldest parade on record in 2018, with temperatures of 17 degrees Fahrenheit and a wind chill of five degrees. The most recent example of balloons being flown low to the ground was in 2019 due to wind gusts.

Current New York City safety regulations stipulate that giant balloons cannot fly when sustained winds exceed 23 miles per hour or gusts exceed 34 miles per hour.

As previously announced, the parade will feature a 10-minute Broadway medley with The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Disney’s Aladdin, Hamilton, The Lost Boys, Rent, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, Schmigadoon! and Wicked. Other Broadway appearances include Paddington the Musical, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton original Broadway cast member Anthony Ramos, Broadway alum Keke Palmer and former Broadway.com vlogger Joanna "JoJo" Levesque.