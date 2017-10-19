Broadway BUZZ

Lee Pace Joins Broadway Revival of Angels in America
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 19, 2017
Lee Pace
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Stage alum Lee Pace will return to the Great White Way in the upcoming revival of Tony Kushner's epic two-parter Angels in America. Pace will play the role of Joe Pitt. Broadway performances will begin at the Neil Simon Theatre on February 23, 2018 with an opening scheduled for March 25 (changed from the initially announced March 21). The engagement will conclude on July 1.

Lee Pace returns to the Great White Way following his 2011 Broadway debut in The Normal Heart. He has been seen off-Broadway in The Credeaux Canvas, The Fourth Sister, Small Tragedy, Guardians and Golden Age. Pace's Hollywood credits include an Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated turn in Pushing Daisies as well as a Golden Globe-nommed performance in Soldier's Girl. He was recently seen on the series Halt and Catch Fire.

Pace joins previously announced stars of the production's debut London mounting, including Nathan Lane as Roy Cohn, Andrew Garfield as Pryor Walter, Denise Gough as Harper Pitt, James McArdle as Louis Ironson, Susan Brown as Hannah Pitt, Amanda Lawrence as the Angel and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Belize. Russell Tovey played the role of Joe Pitt in London. 

Marianne Elliott will direct the first Broadway revival of Kushner's pair of works about the early years of AIDS, titled Millennium Approaches and Perestroika. The design team for the revival includes Ian MacNeil (scenic design), Nicky Gillibrand (costume design), Paule Constable (lighting design), Adrian Sutton (music) and Ian Dickinson (sound design).

Angels in America

Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield star in the National Theatre's production of Tony Kushner's landmark play.
