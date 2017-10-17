Broadway BUZZ

A scene from London's "Stomp"
(Photo: Steve McNicholas)
Stomp Will End 15-Year London Run; Creators at Work on Potential Remount
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 17, 2017

The celebrated performance-art show Stomp will conclude its long-running London run on January 7, 2018. The global phenomenon began London performances on September 25, 2002 at the Vaudeville Theatre, later transferring to the Ambassadors Theatre, where it currently plays. In a statement, the show's creators alluded to an eventual remount.

"We want to emphasize that we don't consider this the end of Stomp here; we actually feel it's going to be good for the show to take a break, reconfigure, reinvent and return at some point in the future in a different London venue, where we can present the show in a way that is more in keeping with its original ethos," said Stomp creators Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas.

The current London cast of Stomp includes Rhonda Ashwood, Lauren Gore, Paul Bend, Hugo Cortes, Charley Ruane, Chelsey Foster, Sam Wilmott, Adam Buckley, Serena Morgan, Rob Shaw, Nicola Chang, Joe White, Nigel Clarke, Andrew Patrick and Jasper Valentine.

Stomp was first performed in 1991 in Edinburgh. The show has toured the globe for 26 years, playing to more than 12 million people in 53 countries across six continents. The currently running off-Broadway production of Stomp opened in February 1994 at the Orpheum Theatre.

