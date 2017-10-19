Dramatists Guild to Honor David Yazbek for The Band's Visit & Paula Vogel for Indecent

The Dramatists Guild of America will present David Yazbek with the 2017 Frederick Loewe Award for Dramatic Composition for his score to The Band’s Visit and Paula Vogel with the 2016 Hull-Warriner Award for her play Indecent. The scribes will receive the honors on October 23 at Kava Café in Manhattan.



"We are thrilled to present the Hull-Warriner Award to Paula Vogel for her brilliant work, Indecent, and the Loewe Award to David Yazbek for his stirring score to The Band's Visit. The awards are [a] testament to the power of dramatists and are a celebration of their gifts by some of their biggest supporters—fellow artists, craftsmen and colleagues," said Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, DG Council member and awards committee chair.



The Hull-Warriner Award is the only award given by playwrights to playwrights and is presented annually to an American author or authors selected by the Dramatists Guild of America Council honoring a work or works dealing with social, political or religious mores of the time. Past Hull-Warriner winners include Stephen Adly Guirgis, Edward Albee, Annie Baker, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lynn Nottage.



The Frederick Loewe Award, given by the Frederick Loewe Foundation and presented annually by the Dramatists Guild Council to a composer, recognizes achievement in a theatrical score presented in New York during the previous theatrical season. Past winners include Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Jeanine Tesori, Amanda Green & Trey Anastasio, Alan Menken, Michael John LaChiusa and Robert Lopez.



The other Dramatists Guild awards, including the Lanford Wilson Award, the Flora Roberts Award and the Horton Foote Award, will be presented at the Guild's annual meeting in February 2018. Recipients will be announced at a later date.