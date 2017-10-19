Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Dramatists Guild to Honor David Yazbek for The Band's Visit & Paula Vogel for Indecent
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 19, 2017
David Yazbek
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The Dramatists Guild of America will present David Yazbek with the 2017 Frederick Loewe Award for Dramatic Composition for his score to The Band’s Visit and Paula Vogel with the 2016 Hull-Warriner Award for her play Indecent. The scribes will receive the honors on October 23 at Kava Café in Manhattan.

"We are thrilled to present the Hull-Warriner Award to Paula Vogel for her brilliant work, Indecent, and the Loewe Award to David Yazbek for his stirring score to The Band's Visit. The awards are [a] testament to the power of dramatists and are a celebration of their gifts by some of their biggest supporters—fellow artists, craftsmen and colleagues," said Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, DG Council member and awards committee chair.

The Hull-Warriner Award is the only award given by playwrights to playwrights and is presented annually to an American author or authors selected by the Dramatists Guild of America Council honoring a work or works dealing with social, political or religious mores of the time. Past Hull-Warriner winners include Stephen Adly Guirgis, Edward Albee, Annie Baker, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lynn Nottage.

The Frederick Loewe Award, given by the Frederick Loewe Foundation and presented annually by the Dramatists Guild Council to a composer, recognizes achievement in a theatrical score presented in New York during the previous theatrical season. Past winners include Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Jeanine Tesori, Amanda Green & Trey Anastasio, Alan Menken, Michael John LaChiusa and Robert Lopez.

The other Dramatists Guild awards, including the Lanford Wilson Award, the Flora Roberts Award and the Horton Foote Award, will be presented at the Guild's annual meeting in February 2018. Recipients will be announced at a later date.

The Band's Visit

The critically acclaimed new musical arrives on Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Beth Leavel & Christopher Sieber to Lead Annie at Paper Mill Playhouse
  2. Jane Krakowski & Chris Diamantopoulos Join A Christmas Story Live! on Fox
  3. Ben Platt Passes Dear Evan Hansen Torch to Noah Galvin & Taylor Trensch with '70s Dance Video
  4. Moya Angela, Marisha Wallace & Karen Mav to Share the Role of Effie in London's Dreamgirls
  5. Adrienne Warren to Lead Tina Turner Bio-Musical in London's West End

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Cats A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters