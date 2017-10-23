Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway Grosses: The Play That Goes Wrong Goes Oh So Right at the Broadway Box Office
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 23, 2017
Mark Evans, Harrison Unger & Clifton Duncan in "The Play That Goes Wrong"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

The Play That Goes Wrong, the longest-running play currently on Broadway, has much to celebrate. For the third week in a row, the comedy's weekly grosses have seen an uptick at the Lyceum Theatre. In the past week, the celebrated comedy took in a gross of $414,902.75, up from $397,689.00 during the week ending October 15 and further from the $391,934.50 intake for the week ending October 8. The Play That Goes Wrong recently welcomed a new slate of stars, who clearly are doing plenty right. Also of note in the past week was Latin History for Morons, John Leguizamo's new solo comedy, which saw a strong start, making $312,337.00 in just three preview performances.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 22:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,917,295.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,403,481.72)
3. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,376,370.00)*
4. The Lion King ($2,038,474.00)
5. Wicked ($1,695,922.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($414,902.75)
4. The Terms of My Surrender ($367,633.80)
3. Prince of Broadway ($365,070.00)
2. Time and the Conways ($356,265.31)
1. Latin History for Morons ($312,337.00)**

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.15%)
3. Come From Away (101.78%)
2. Hamilton (101.79%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.46%)
5. Springsteen on Broadway (100.00%)*

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Cats (78.79%)
4. The Terms of My Surrender (77.53%)
3. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (74.80%)
2. School of Rock (74.76%)
1. Miss Saigon (70.60%)

*Number based on five performances
**Number based on three preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

The Play That Goes Wrong

London's Olivier Award-winning comedy arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Matthew Morrison & Wife Renee Welcome Baby Boy
  2. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. & Mark Ruffalo to Lead Our Town Benefit Reading
  3. The Top 10 Best Broadway Halloween Costumes of 2017
  4. Rupert Goold to Direct Renee Zellweger-Led Judy Garland Biopic
  5. London's Hit School of Rock Announces Casting Changes

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters