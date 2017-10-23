Broadway Grosses: The Play That Goes Wrong Goes Oh So Right at the Broadway Box Office

The Play That Goes Wrong, the longest-running play currently on Broadway, has much to celebrate. For the third week in a row, the comedy's weekly grosses have seen an uptick at the Lyceum Theatre. In the past week, the celebrated comedy took in a gross of $414,902.75, up from $397,689.00 during the week ending October 15 and further from the $391,934.50 intake for the week ending October 8. The Play That Goes Wrong recently welcomed a new slate of stars, who clearly are doing plenty right. Also of note in the past week was Latin History for Morons, John Leguizamo's new solo comedy, which saw a strong start, making $312,337.00 in just three preview performances.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 22:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,917,295.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,403,481.72)
3. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,376,370.00)*
4. The Lion King ($2,038,474.00)
5. Wicked ($1,695,922.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($414,902.75)
4. The Terms of My Surrender ($367,633.80)
3. Prince of Broadway ($365,070.00)
2. Time and the Conways ($356,265.31)
1. Latin History for Morons ($312,337.00)**
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.15%)
3. Come From Away (101.78%)
2. Hamilton (101.79%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.46%)
5. Springsteen on Broadway (100.00%)*
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Cats (78.79%)
4. The Terms of My Surrender (77.53%)
3. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (74.80%)
2. School of Rock (74.76%)
1. Miss Saigon (70.60%)
*Number based on five performances
**Number based on three preview performances
Source: The Broadway League
