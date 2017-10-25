Lin-Manuel Miranda's Son Gave the Official Thumbs-Up on 'Almost Like Praying'

When Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda heard of the damage inflicted by Hurricane Maria, he hit the ground running in the best way he knew he could. The celebrated composer wrote "Almost Like Praying," a song paying tribute to those who call the island of Puerto Rico their home—including Miranda's family and friends—to help raise funds for The Hispanic Federation's hurricane relief efforts. Miranda paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 24 to talk about the issues still affecting residents of Puerto Rico as well as his process in making the song a reality. "Everyone said yes, without having heard the song," said Miranda of the Latino celebrities he contacted to join in singing it. "From writing the song to releasing the song, it was about two weeks," said Miranda, and final approval came not from a bigwig music producer but from Miranda's discerning son. "He's a harsh critic," joked Miranda. "My son doesn't like Hamilton," but "Almost Like Praying" encouraged him to show off his Puerto Rican pride. Watch Miranda and Fallon below and help support the relief effort by purchasing "Almost Like Praying" today.



