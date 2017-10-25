Odds & Ends: Cynthia Erivo & Catherine Zeta-Jones Join Starry Children's Monologues at Carnegie Hall & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Cynthia Erivo & Catherine Zeta-Jones Join The Children's Monologues at Carnegie Hall

Tony winners Catherine Zeta-Jones and Cynthia Erivo are among the newest additions to the cast of The Children's Monologues, a one-night benefit performance set for November 13 at 7:30pm at Carnegie Hall. Beauty and the Beast actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw is also newly announced to appear in the U.S. premiere directed by Oscar winner Danny Boyle. The Children’s Monologues are based on the stories of children growing up in Rammulotsi, a small rural township in the Free State province of South Africa. Zeta-Jones, Erivo and Mbatha-Raw join a previously announced company that includes six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, Tony winner Daveed Diggs, Academy Award winner Charlize Theron, with Trevor Noah, Susan Sarandon, James McAvoy, Daniel Kaluuya, Ewan McGregor, Javier Muñoz and Sienna Miller. Creative arts charity Dramatic Need will benefit from the evening's proceeds.



Danny Gardner & Ashley Spencer Tap Their Hearts Out in D.C.'s Crazy for You

Virginia's Signature Theatre is at work on a new production of the celebrated Gershwin musical Crazy for You. Starring Broadway alums Danny Gardner and Ashley Spencer and featuring tap-rich choreography by Holiday Inn Tony nominee Denis Jones, the production already has us putting on our dancing shoes. Signature has released the below rehearsal footage of the show's talented stars showing off Jones' thrilling choreography. Who could ask for anything more?







George Salazar Will Sing Music of Joe Iconic in Solo Cabaret Debut

Mega talent George Salazar, whose performances in The Lightning Thief and Tick, Tick...Boom! gave us both the giggles and the chills, is set to make his solo cabaret debut at Feinstein's/54 Below. Two-Player Game, featuring Salazar singing the music of acclaimed songwriter Joe Iconis, will play for three nights, March 24, March 31 and April 2, 2018 at 9:30pm. A veteran of Iconis' musicals Be More Chill and Broadway Bounty Hunter, Salazar will perform showstoppers he has originated on stage, songs he'd never get to sing, brand-new material from upcoming musicals and more. Audiences can expect a rock-and-roll evening of hilarious characters and soaring vocals, with special guests to be announced at a later date.



P.S. Gear up for the December 17 presentation of A Christmas Story Live! with the newly released teaser.



