John Leguizamo in "Latin History for Morons"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Latin History for Morons Cancels October 25 Performance; John Leguizamo Recovering from Illness
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 25, 2017

The October 25 performance of Latin History for Morons has been canceled due to an illness of the show's author and star, John Leguizamo. The show's October 24 performance had also been canceled. Performances of the show are scheduled to resume on October 26. Latin History for Morons began Broadway preview performances at Studio 54 on October 19 and is scheduled to officially open on November 15.

Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history class, Latin History for Morons sees Leguizamo embarking on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to the canceled October 25 performance will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

