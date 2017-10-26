Patricia Richardson Joins Cruel Intentions: The Musical Off-Broadway

Home Improvement veteran and New York stage alum Patricia Richardson has been announced to play Mrs. Bunny Caldwell in the upcoming production of Cruel Intentions: The Musical. The show is set to begin performances at New York's (le) Poisson Rouge on November 17 with an opening slated for December 11.



Richardson returns to the stage following Broadway roles in the 1974 revival of Gypsy as well as turns in Loose Ends and The Wake of Jamey Foster. Her off-Broadway performances have included The Coroner's Plot, Vanities, The Frequency, Fables for Friends, The Miss Firecracker Contest and Cruise Control. Richardson is a four-time Emmy nominee for her role as Jill Taylor on Home Improvement.



Cruel Intentions: The Musical is the stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 film, which is based on the classic French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses. As previously announced, Cruel Intentions: The Musical will be led by Lauren Zakrin, Constantine Rousouli and Carrie St. Louis. The cast also includes Jessie Shelton as Cecile, Alex Boniello as Blaine, Brian Muller as Greg and Matthew Griffin as Ronald.



Set to nostalgia-inducing pop and rock hits of the ‘90s, Cruel Intentions: The Musical pulls audiences into the manipulative world of Manhattan’s most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont (Rousouli) and Kathryn Merteuil (Zakrin). Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster’s daughter Annette (St. Louis).



The role of Mrs. Bunny Caldwell was played in the Cruel Intentions film by Tony winner Christine Baranski. Cruel Intentions: The Musical will play a limited run through January 29, 2018.