Broadway Grosses: 14 Years Later, Wicked's Still Green
The Biz
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 30, 2017
Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth in 'Wicked'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Wicked opened on Broadway on October 30, 2003. Fourteen years later, the Broadway juggernaut about everything that happened before Dorothy dropped into Oz is a regular member of the Great White Way's frontrunners. With $1,524,660, last week was no exception. The Stephen Schwartz-scored production also played at 95.29% capacity. Popular indeed! Other productions joining the eighth longest-running show on Broadway in this week's top-earning spots are Hamilton, Springsteen on Broadway, Hello, Dolly!, The Lion King and Dear Evan Hansen. Happy birthday, Wicked, and may you soar on Broadway for years to come!

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 29:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,665,092)
2. Springsteen on Broadway  ($2,383,080)**
3. Hello, Dolly! ($2,362,351)
4. The Lion King ($2,019,366)
5. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,677,889)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. M. Butterfly ($528,964)***
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($376,856)
3. Latin History for Morons ($334,883)*
2. Time and the Conways ($321,440)
1. Prince of Broadway ($217,558)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.91%)
2. The Book of Mormon (101.83%)
3. Hamilton (101.58%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.54%)
5. Springsteen on Broadway (100.00%)**

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Time and the Conways (78.15%)
4. War Paint (75.33%)
3. School of Rock (71.60%)
2. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (70.12%)
1. Miss Saigon (62.06%)

*Number based on four preview performances
**Number based on five performances
***Number based on two preview and five regular performances

Source: The Broadway League

 

