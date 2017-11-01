Bright Star's Carmen Cusack Gives Us Life with 'If You Knew My Story' Music Video

Broadway delivered one of the most memorable musicals of the year when Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Bright Star arrived at the Cort Theatre in 2016. In addition to the show's delightful banjo-laden score, Bright Star presented a breakthrough performance from Carmen Cusack in the central role of Alice Murphy. While the Tony-nominated musical closed too soon, Bright Star is currently back onstage at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. Cusack is reprising her acclaimed performance for the run through November 19 alongside fellow original cast members including A.J. Shively as Billy Cane and Jeff Blumenkrantz as Daryl. CTG has just released a music video of the musical's opening number, "If You Knew My Story," featuring Cusack alongside Shively, Blumenkrantz and their fellow cast. Give it a watch below and make your way out to L.A. to catch the gorgeous musical live.



