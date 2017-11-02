Broadway BUZZ

Jonathan Groff & Stephen Colbert
(Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)
Jonathan Groff & Stephen Colbert's Mindhunter: The Musical Is an Epic Dream Come True
Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 2, 2017

Broadway favorite Jonathan Groff is back on the small screen, taking on a serious role in the new crime drama Mindhunter. The two-time Tony nominee may have taken a break from the stage, but there's no escaping his musical-theater roots. Groff visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on November 1 to talk about his Hamilton past and his new TV gig. Groff and Colbert capped their chat with a surprise performance from what Groff calls Mindhunter: The Musical. Watch the pair below, and next time you tune into Mindhunter be sure to warm up your vocal cords.

