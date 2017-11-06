See Tony-Winning Director Julie Taymor Receive a Sardi's Portrait

At the helm of hits like The Lion King, which celebrates it 20th anniversary on the Great White Way this November, and M. Butterfly, which recently opened at the Cort Theatre, Julie Taymor is a Broadway trailblazer. The Tony-winning director received a Sardi's caricature on November 3. The cast of M. Butterfly as well as many members of the Lion King family, including lyricist Tim Rice and composer Lebo M, were in attendance to celebrate her milestone at the Theater District haunt. Take a look at the pics, and then be sure to see Taymor's vibrant work live in both The Lion King and M. Butterfly.

Julie Taymor proudly displays her Sardi's caricature.

Tim Rice and Julie Taymor.