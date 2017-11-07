Tickets Are Now on Sale for Saint Joan, Starring Condola Rashad

Tickets are on sale for the upcoming Broadway production of George Bernard Shaw's Saint Joan. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan will direct the revival set to begin previews on April 3 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre ahead of an April 25 opening night. Three-time Tony nominee Condola Rashad will take on the title role.



Set in 15th century France, Saint Joan follows a country girl (Rashad) whose mysterious visions propel her into elite circles. When the nation’s rulers become threatened by her popularity and influence, they unite to bring her down and she finds herself on trial for her life.



Manhattan Theatre Club's 2017-2018 season also includes the American premiere of The Children also at the Friedman Theatre; the world premiere of The Portuguese Kid, the New York premiere of In the Body of the World and the world premiere of Dan Cody’s Yacht at New York City Center—Stage I; as well as the New York premiere of Actually and world premiere of Sugar in Our Wounds at City Center's Studio at Stage II.



Additional casting and creative team for the revival of Saint Joan will be announced at a later date.