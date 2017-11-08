Broadway BUZZ

Martin McDonagh's New Play Based on Hans Christian Andersen to Star Jim Broadbent
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 8, 2017
Martin McDonagh
(Photo: Euan Kerr)

A Very Very Very Dark Matter, a new play by three-time Olivier winner and four-time Tony nominee Martin McDonagh, will make its world premiere with the London Theatre Company. Oscar winner Jim Broadbent will headline the production, directed by Matthew Dunster. Performances will run from October 10 through December 29 at the Bridge Theatre.

A Very Very Very Dark Matter centers on the backstory of fantastical children's author Hans Christian Andersen. According to press materials, the play focuses on his stories' true source, a being that dwells in his attic upstairs at his townhouse in Copenhagen.

Martin McDonagh earned Olivier Awards and Tony nominations for The Lieutenant of Inishmore and The Pillowman. He also was Tony- and Olivier-nominated for The Beauty Queen of Leenane. McDonagh's other works include the Olivier-nommed A Skull in Connemara and the Tony-nommed The Lieutenant of Inishmore. His 2016 Olivier Award-winning play Hangmen will debut off-Broadway in 2018. 

Jim Broadbent is an Academy Award winner for Iris and a BAFTA Award winner for Moulin Rouge! He is also known for playing the role of Archmaester Ebrose on TV's Game of Thrones.

Additional casting and creative team for A Very Very Very Dark Matter will be announced at a later date.

