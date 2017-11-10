Odds & Ends: Max von Essen to 'Sparkle' in Actors Fund Holiday Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Max von Essen & More Will "Sparkle" in Actors Fund Holiday Concert

The Actors Fund has lined up a talented bunch of Broadway stars to sing out during the 6th annual Sparkle: An All-Star Holiday Concert. The one-night event benefiting the programs and services of The Actors Fund is set for The Cutting Room on December 3 at 7:30pm. Talent slated to sing out includes Tony nominee and upcoming Anastasia star Max von Essen, along with Tony nominees Constantine Maroulis, Saycon Sengbloh and Charl Brown. Also set to participate are Eden Espinosa, Erich Bergen, Christina Bianco, Katrina Rose, Daniel Reichard, Shayna Steele, Christina Bianco, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Marty Thomas and Erin Quill, with a special performance by The Doo Wop Project. Scott Nevins will serve as the evening's host.



Jennifer Damiano & More to Sing the Music of Demi Lovato in Concert

A lineup of Broadway’s most distinctive voices will celebrate Grammy nominee and multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato in a new concert. Set for Feinstein's/54 Below on February 18 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm, Broadway Loves Demi Lovato will feature stage stars singing smash hits including “Sorry, Not Sorry,” “Skyscraper,” “Heart Attack” and “Cool For the Summer.” Broadway Loves Demi Lovato will be led by Tony nominee Jenn Damiano and Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, along with Krystina Alabado, Ariana DeBose, Ben Fankhauser, Kathryn Gallagher, Ari Groover, Adam J. Levy, Ashley Loren, Daniel Quadrino, Ciara Renée, Kate Rockwell, Nathan Salstone, Josh Tolle, Jessica Vosk and Natalie Weiss. The concerts will be musical-directed and produced by Benjamin Rauhala.



In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams Documentary Re-Airs Tonight

Lights up on Washington Heights! In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams, the celebrated documentary about Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' 2008 Tony-winning musical, receives an encore airing tonight at 9:00pm eastern time on PBS. The doc follows future Hamilton creator Miranda from the point that he developed the idea for In the Heights, as a student at Wesleyan University, to its acclaimed off-Broadway run and award-winning Broadway tenure. Get a sneak peek at the doc in the video below, and be sure to tune in tonight.



