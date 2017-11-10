Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Max von Essen to 'Sparkle' in Actors Fund Holiday Concert & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 10, 2017
Max Von Essen
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Max von Essen & More Will "Sparkle" in Actors Fund Holiday Concert
The Actors Fund has lined up a talented bunch of Broadway stars to sing out during the 6th annual Sparkle: An All-Star Holiday Concert. The one-night event benefiting the programs and services of The Actors Fund is set for The Cutting Room on December 3 at 7:30pm. Talent slated to sing out includes Tony nominee and upcoming Anastasia star Max von Essen, along with Tony nominees Constantine Maroulis, Saycon Sengbloh and Charl Brown. Also set to participate are Eden Espinosa, Erich Bergen, Christina Bianco, Katrina Rose, Daniel Reichard, Shayna Steele, Christina Bianco, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Marty Thomas and Erin Quill, with a special performance by The Doo Wop Project. Scott Nevins will serve as the evening's host.

Jennifer Damiano & More to Sing the Music of Demi Lovato in Concert
A lineup of Broadway’s most distinctive voices will celebrate Grammy nominee and multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato in a new concert. Set for Feinstein's/54 Below on February 18 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm, Broadway Loves Demi Lovato will feature stage stars singing smash hits including “Sorry, Not Sorry,” “Skyscraper,” “Heart Attack” and “Cool For the Summer.” Broadway Loves Demi Lovato will be led by Tony nominee Jenn Damiano and Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, along with Krystina Alabado, Ariana DeBose, Ben Fankhauser, Kathryn Gallagher, Ari Groover, Adam J. Levy, Ashley Loren, Daniel Quadrino, Ciara Renée, Kate Rockwell, Nathan Salstone, Josh Tolle, Jessica Vosk and Natalie Weiss. The concerts will be musical-directed and produced by Benjamin Rauhala.

In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams Documentary Re-Airs Tonight
Lights up on Washington Heights! In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams, the celebrated documentary about Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' 2008 Tony-winning musical, receives an encore airing tonight at 9:00pm eastern time on PBS. The doc follows future Hamilton creator Miranda from the point that he developed the idea for In the Heights, as a student at Wesleyan University, to its acclaimed off-Broadway run and award-winning Broadway tenure. Get a sneak peek at the doc in the video below, and be sure to tune in tonight.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch James Corden & the Stranger Things Kids Sing Motown Hits
  2. Meet Justin Collette and Conner John Gillooly, School of Rock’s Alternating Leading Men
  3. First 2018 Tony Awards Eligibility Rulings: 1984 Won't Compete & More
  4. Jake Shears & Kirstin Maldonado to Join Cast of Kinky Boots
  5. Lin-Manuel Miranda to Star in Puerto Rico Production of Hamilton

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Cats A Bronx Tale Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters