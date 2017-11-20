School of Rock Welcomes Analisa Leaming to Horace Green Prep

Broadway hit School of Rock welcomes Analisa Leaming in the role of Principal Rosalie Mullins on November 20. Leaming succeeds Lori Eve Marinacci, who played the role from November 6-19 (and will now assume the role of Patty), and long-running star Jenn Gambatese who concluded her run as Rosalie on November 3.



Leaming joins School of Rock direct from the company of Hello, Dolly! She has also been seen on Broadway in The King and I and On the Twentieth Century and appeared off-Broadway in The Fartiste and A Time for Singing. Leaming's credits also include national touring productions of Annie and The Sound of Music.



Based on the film of the same name, School of Rock tells the story of wannabe rock star Dewey Finn, who poses as a substitute teacher at the prestigious Horace Green Prep School. When he discovers his students' musical talents, he enlists his fifth-graders to form a rock group and conquer the Battle of the Bands.



In addition to Leaming, the current cast of School of Rock features Justin Collette and Conner John Gillooly alternating in the role of Dewey, with Jonathan Gould playing the role of Ned. Directed by Laurence Connor, the show has a book by Julian Fellowes, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Glenn Slater. School of Rock features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Mick Potter.