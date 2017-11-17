Adrienne Warren-Led Tina Turner Bio-Musical Announces More Casting

Simply the best! More stars have been announced for the world premiere of Tina: The Musical. The Tina Turner bio-show that will star the previously announced Tony nominee Adrienne Warren as music icon Turner will begin performances on March 21, 2018 with an opening set for April 21 at the Aldwych Theatre in London's West End.



Joining Warren will be Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Ike Turner, Madeline Appiah as Tina's mother Zelma Bullock, Lorna Gayle as Tina's Grandmother GG, Tom Godwin as record producer Phil Spector and lyricist Terry Britten, Francesca Jackson as manager Rhonda Graam, Aisha Jawando as Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Natey Jones as Raymond Hill and Tina's father Richard Bullock, Gerard McCarthy as record company marketing manager Erwin Bach, Ryan O'Donnell as Tina's manager Roger Davies and Jenny Fitzpatrick as the alternate for the role of Tina Turner. They will be joined by ensemble members Tsemaye Bob-Egbe, Keisher Downie, Kit Esuruoso, Jammy Kasongo, Sia Kiwa, Jason Langley, Kayleigh McKnight, Baker Mukasa and Tanisha Spring along with swings Derek Aidoo, Gavin Alex, Edward Bourne, Candace Furbert, Hannah Jay-Allan and Rodney Vubya.



Featuring a book by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, direction by Phyllida Lloyd and choreography by Anthony Van Laast, Tina: The Musical will follow Turner from her humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global queen of rock 'n' roll. The show is expected to feature Turner's hit songs including "What's Love Got to Do with It?," "The Best" and "Proud Mary."