Broadway Grosses: Dear Evan Hansen Box Office Does Gangbusters in Ben Platt's Final Week

Tony winner Ben Platt took his final curtain call in Dear Evan Hansen on November 19, and audiences headed to the Music Box Theatre last week to see the young talent belt out "Waving Through a Window" for one last time. With a gross of $1,677,281, the Tony-winning musical garnered 121.76% of its earning potential ($1,377,584) at 100.38% capacity. Another top five regular celebrated a major milestone last week. The Lion King, which turned 20 on November 13, raked in $1,758,185—102.56% of its earning potential ($1,714,320) at 100.03% capacity.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 19:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,826,330)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,401,553)*
3. Hello, Dolly! ($2,318,210)
4. The Lion King ($1,758,185)***
5. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,677,281)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Latin History for Morons ($466,990)**
4. Once on This Island ($431,861)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($376,404)
2. Time and the Conways ($294,747)
1. Home for the Holidays ($51,300)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.98%)
2. Hamilton (101.57%)
3. The Book of Mormon (101.13%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (100.38%)
5. The Lion King (100.03%)***
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Kinky Boots (73.10%)
4. M. Butterfly (72.71%)
3. School of Rock (69.25%)
2. Miss Saigon (61.71%)
1. Home for the Holidays (56.79%)*
*Number based on five performances
**Number based on one preview and six performances
***Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY