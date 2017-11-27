Broadway Grosses: Dear Evan Hansen Breaks House Record in Noah Galvin's First Week

Audiences flocked to the Music Box Theatre during Thanksgiving week to see the highly anticipated Broadway debut of Noah Galvin in Dear Evan Hansen. The stage vet and Real O'Neals star began in the title role on November 21, taking over for Tony winner Ben Platt. Galvin clearly made an impression: in his first week leading the cast, the show broke the box office record at the Music Box, taking in a gross of $1,950,120.78. The Tony-winning musical also set the record for the highest gross in Broadway history for a theater of fewer than 1000-seats, breaking their own record from the week of July 9. Galvin remains in the role of Evan for a run through mid-January, and clearly the young star's presence on the Great White Way is making an impact.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 26:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,453,772.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,651,314.00)
3. Hello, Dolly! ($2,468,174.59)
4. Wicked ($2,401,024.00)
5. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,393,435.00)*
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once on This Island ($485,973.00)
4. Junk ($461,938.00)
3. M. Butterfly ($382,056.10)
2. Time and the Conways ($255,478.23)
1. Home for the Holidays ($48,495.55)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.96%)
2. Hamilton (101.77%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.54%)
4. The Book of Mormon (101.10%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (100.80%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Junk (75.85%)
4. Time and the Conways (68.43%)
3. Miss Saigon (68.41%)
2. M. Butterfly (46.95%)
1. Home for the Holidays (36.53%)
*Number based on five performances
