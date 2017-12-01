Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman, SpongeBob SquarePants & More Events on Our Wishlist This December

The last month of 2017 has arrived, and we have a bunch of recommendations for how you should spend it! Broadway openings and movie premieres are getting us excited as both holiday and awards season kick into high gear. Want to know which Great White Way productions you should gift to someone special (or put on your own wishlist)? Can't wait to see a bevy of Broadway faves on the silver screen? Let's get started! Check out the musicals and movies (and in one case, both) that are making the Broadway.com staff feel like it's truly the most wonderful time of the year.



December 3 - Once On This Island Opens on Broadway

One of musical theater's most beloved stories, Lynn Aherns and Stephen Flaherty's Once On This Island, centers on Ti Moune, played by Broadway newcomer Hailey Kilgore, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island (played by Isaac Powell). Powerful island gods played by Tony winner Lea Salonga, Alex Newell, Quentin Earl Darrington and Merle Dandridge guide her on her journey of love.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

"This Ahrens and Flaherty’s musical is a favorite with theater fans for its stirring score and moving tale of an island girl who sacrifices everything for the boy she loves. Now the show is back in a gorgeous new staging by hot talent Michael Arden that is an unequivocal must-see."



December 4 - SpongeBob SquarePants Opens

Based on the popular Nickelodeon cartoon about a relentlessly optimistic yellow sponge, SpongeBob SquarePants transports audiences under the sea in Bikini Bottom, where SpongeBob is on a mission to save his friends and the world from a natural disaster. The score includes songs from a slew of music industry greats, including Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, David Bowie, Steven Tyler and more. Get ready for a splashy night at the theater filled with humor and heart.



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

"Tina Landau and her cast talk about this quirky project with so much joy. After witnessing Ethan Slater's ensnaring energy and Landau's imaginative staging, I'm confident both fans and first-timers will have that same twinkle in their eye."



December 11 - Damn Yankees Benefit Concert

Play ball! Tony nominee Matthew Morrison will take on the role of Joe Hardy with Tony nominee Stephen Bogardus as Joe Boyd in Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming benefit performance of Damn Yankees. The star-studded cast of the one-night-only event also includes Maggie Gyllenhaal as Lola, Whoopi Goldberg as Applegate, Danny Burstein as Van Buren and Victoria Clark as Meg.



News Editor Andy Lefkowitz

“Damn Yankees features one of my all-time favorite scores, and Roundabout has lined up a perfect slate of stars to deliver Richard Adler and Jerry Ross' iconic tunes. I'm especially excited to hear Danny Burstein offer up the classic anthem ‘Heart.’”



December 20 - The Greatest Showman Hits Theaters

It was 2009 when Broadway.com announced that Tony winner Hugh Jackman would play American circus pioneer P.T. Barnum on the big screen. Eight years later, Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have enchanted fans with snippets from the score, and the kaleidoscopic trailer boasts a cast that includes Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams and Keala Settle. Step right up, folks!



National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

“I’m already obsessed with the songs Pasek & Paul have written for the movie-musical and the cast (let’s get that Oscar buzz for Keala Settle started, #pleaseandthankyou!) is top-notch.”



December 22 - The Post Arrives on the Big Screen in Select Theaters

Steven Spielberg’s newest film zeroes in on Washington Post owner Katharine Graham (played by Meryl Streep) and a team of journalists going up against the United States government to publish the scandalous Pentagon Papers. In addition to Streep, Tom Hanks, Stark Sands, Sarah Paulson, Jessie Mueller and Tracy Letts are just a few of the Broadway names bringing theater geeks to the box office ahead of the film’s wide release in January.



Editorial Assistant Eric King

“Critics are already gassing up The Post ahead of its release, but theater fans have extra incentive to go. It’s a chance to spot your favorite Broadway stars among A-Listers on screen—sort of like a two-and-a-half hour episode of The Good Wife.”



December 30 - Last Chance to See Cats

This purrrfect revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical has thrilled audiences onstage and (with the help of Tyler Hanes' amazing vlog) given fans a ton of laughs and behind-the-scenes looks off. Experience the stunning choreography, fabulous costumes and iconic score live before this production heads to the Heaviside Layer—especially if you haven't seen it yet!



Content Producer Matt Rodin

"Meow! It's been exciting having this theater classic back on Broadway and what's not to love? Dancing cats, Christmas lights, and 'Memory' echoing through the streets eight times a week. Bid farewell to the kitties with one last visit to the junkyard."



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



December 1 - Alice Ripley/Emily Skinner at 54 Below

December 5 - Max von Essen steps into Anastasia

December 11 - Cruel Intentions opens off-Broadway

December 13 - Elf begins at Madison Square Garden

December 14 - The Children opens

December 15 - Megan Hilty holiday concert with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall

December 17 - Farinelli and the King opens

December 25 - Laird Mackintosh steps into The Phantom of the Opera

December 31 - New Year’s Eve: Bernstein on Broadway