Matthew Morrison, Stephen Bogardus & More Join Damn Yankees Benefit Concert

This casting is a home run! Tony nominee Matthew Morrison will take on the role of Joe Hardy with Tony nominee Stephen Bogardus as Joe Boyd in Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming benefit performance of Damn Yankees. Also newly announced are Tony nominee Adrienne Warren as Gloria Thorpe along with stage vets Annie Golden as Doris and Julie Halston as Sister. Kathleen Marshall will direct and choreograph the Damn Yankees concert, set to take place on December 11 at 7:30pm at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.



Matthew Morrison is a Tony nominee for The Light in the Piazza whose credits include Hairspray and South Pacific as well as an Emmy-nominated turn on Glee. Stephen Bogardus is a Tony nominee for Love! Valour! Compassion! who has also been seen on Broadway in Falsettos and Bright Star. Adrienne Warren earned a Tony nom for Shuffle Along and will soon star as Tina Turner in the upcoming Tina: The Musical in London's West End. Annie Golden's Broadway credits include Hair, Leader of the Pack, The Full Monty and Xanadu; she is a Screen Actors Guild Award winner for Orange Is the New Black. Julie Halston's Broadway résumé includes Gypsy, Anything Goes, You Can't Take It with You and On the Town.



The cast of Roundabout's Damn Yankees concert also includes the previously announced Maggie Gyllenhaal as Lola, Whoopi Goldberg as Applegate, Danny Burstein as Van Buren and Victoria Clark as Meg.



George Abbott, Douglass Wallop, Richard Adler and Jerry Ross' Damn Yankees follows Joe Boyd (Bogardus), who sells his soul to the devil (Goldberg) to become the homerun hitter (Morrison) that will guide his favorite team, the Washington Senators, to win against those "Damn Yankees." The show features the musical-theater standards "Two Lost Souls," "Shoeless Joe" and "Whatever Lola Wants."



Proceeds from the Damn Yankees benefit will support Roundabout's many programs and initiatives, including Education at Roundabout. Certain tickets will include admission to an exclusive cast party following the performance.