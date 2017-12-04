Broadway Grosses: Hello, Dolly! Sets New Pair of Records in Bette Midler's Birthday Week

The hit Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! shattered two box office records this past week, during which Tony-winning star Bette Midler celebrated her birthday onstage and the show's cast album received a 2017 Grammy nomination. The show's week-ending gross of $2,478,968.14 breaks The Shubert Organization's all-time record for the ninth time and the box office record at the Shubert Theatre for the eleventh time. Midler remains with Hello, Dolly! until January 14, 2018, concluding her acclaimed run with a special Actors Fund benefit performance. Don't miss the chance to watch her walk down the staircase at the Harmonia Gardens restaurant one last time.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 3:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,837,331.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,478,968.14)
3. The Lion King ($2,087,845.00)
4. Wicked ($1,825,028.00)
5. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,753,527.20)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. M. Butterfly ($382,056.10)
4. Once on This Island ($485,973.00)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($461,938.00)
2. The Children ($255,478.23)*
1. Home for the Holidays ($48,495.55)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.72%)
2. Hamilton (101.57%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.33%)
4. The Book of Mormon (101.02%)
5. Once on This Island (100.32%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Junk (70.81%)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (65.87%)
3. Miss Saigon (64.23%)
2. M. Butterfly (53.46%)
1. Home for the Holidays (26.12%)
*Number based on seven preview performances
