Vanessa Nadal & Lin-Manuel Miranda
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Wife Vanessa Expecting Second Child & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 4, 2017

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Wife Vanessa Expecting Second Child
Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, broke the news over the weekend that they're expecting a new baby, according to People. Miranda and Nadal, who were married in 2010, welcomed their first child, Sebastian, in 2014. Congrats to the adorable family on the big news!

Will Chase to Join Michael Cerveris' Band Loose Cattle for NYC Concert
Two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris and his band, Loose Cattle, will play a one-night concert at NYC's Sheen Center on December 11 at 7:30pm. The evening will celebrate the band's holiday LP, titled "Seasonal Affective Disorder." Joining Cerveris and his band members will be Tony nominee Will Chase, along with country singer Laura Cantrell and Cerveris' Gotham castmates Ben McKenzie and Robin Lord Taylor.

Laurie Metcalf Wins National Board of Review Award for Lady Bird
Laurie Metcalf, the three-time Emmy winner who won a 2017 Tony Award for A Doll's House, Part 2, was honored with the National Board of Review Award over the weekend for her turn in the new film Lady Bird. Metcalf, who appears alongside Hello, Dolly! star Beanie Feldstein in the movie, is slated to return to Broadway in 2018 in the Great White Way debut of Edward Albee's Pulitzer-winning play Three Tall Women.

P.S. On Your Feet! tour stars Christie Prades and Mauricio Martinez toasted Gloria Estefan this weekend at the Kennedy Center Honors.

