Odds & Ends: Celia & Andrew Keenan-Bolger Land Roles in Marvel's Wolverine Podcast & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Celia & Andrew Keenan-Bolger Land Roles in Marvel's Wolverine Podcast

Broadway sibs Celia and Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Olivier nominee Richard Armitage and off-Broadway alum Ato Essandoh have booked roles in Marvel's first-ever Wolverine podcast, according to Mashable. Wolverine: The Long Night follows agents Sally Pierce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad Marshall (Essandoh), who make their way to Alaska to uncover a bunch of murders. They work with deputy Bobby Reid (Andrew Keenan-Bolger) to look into prime suspect Logan (Armitage). The 10-episode podcast is set to debut in spring 2018.

Hugh Jackman Is Developing an Original Musical for Broadway

Speaking of Wolverine...Tony winner Hugh Jackman, the megastar who is about to open in the highly anticipated P.T. Barnum biopic The Greatest Showman, still has stardust in his eyes. Jackman shared with Variety in a recent interview that he intends to come back to Broadway, with Variety alluding to the fact that the power-voiced star is currently developing a new musical project. What that project is we don't know yet, but it's no secret that Jackman was born to sing out on the Great White Way. Don't believe us? Check out these show clips from 2011's Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway and see for yourself. You're welcome.







Broadway Cares Raises Record Sum at Gypsy of the Year Competition

The 2017 Gypsy of the Year competition, held December 4 and 5, raised a record-breaking $5,609,211 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The cast of Come From Away took top honors for best onstage presentation. The stars took the audience on a self-deprecating journey through the show’s efforts to create choreography for actors not known for their dancing abilities. The runner-up was the company of Aladdin, led by Major Attaway, Juwan Crawley, Angelo Soriano and Deonte Warren. The cast shared their original song from this year’s “Carols for a Cure” album, the theater community’s annual holiday CD benefiting Broadway Cares. The cast performed the soul-stirring song “Faithful,” written by Soriano.



Date Set for 2018 Drama Desk Awards

Mark your calendar! The 2018 Drama Desk Awards ceremony has been scheduled for June 3, 2018 at 8:00pm at The Town Hall in New York City. The annual celebration honors Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway theater. Nominations for the Drama Desk Awards will be announced on April 26. Top 2017 Drama Desk Awards went to the hit musical Come From Away and the acclaimed play Oslo.



Sara Jean Ford, Tally Sessions & More to Lead Calamity Jane Concerts

Cats star Sara Jean Ford and War Paint alum Tally Sessions will lead two star-packed concert presentations of Sammy Fain and Paul Francis Webster's 1961 musical Calamity Jane. The concerts will take place at Feinstein's/54 Below on January 29, 2018 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Calamity Janes follows the title character (Ford) as she shoots her way into the hearts of a friendly town and tries to win the heart of the infamous Wild Bill Hickok (Sessions). The company of Calamity Jane will include Dear Evan Hansen star Michael Park, Beautiful's Kara Lindsay, Cats leading man and Broadway.com vlogger Tyler Hanes, Cats star Christopher Gurr and two-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz.