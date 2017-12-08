Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Shows of 2017
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 8, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

There are only three weeks left until 2018 (seriously!), and on top of voting for the Broadway.com Star of the Year, we're obsessing over any and all end-of-year lists. The only thing more fun than looking back on what everybody has to say about 2017? Making your own "best of 2017" list, obvs! We're asking you to rank the top 10 Broadway productions of 2017, and we can't wait to see what makes the cut. Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan kicked things off with her top 10. Take a look at all of the musicals and plays 2017 had to offer, and give us your picks!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Who Will Be the 2017 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  2. Watch Jason Mraz & Sara Bareilles' Adorable Rendition of Waitress Tune 'It Only Takes a Taste'
  3. Michael Luwoye to Take Over Title Role in Hamilton on Broadway
  4. Arielle Jacobs to Join Broadway's Aladdin as Princess Jasmine
  5. Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda's Masterful Three-Minute Rendition of Hamilton

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Anastasia Aladdin A Bronx Tale School of Rock - The Musical Cats Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters