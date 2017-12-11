Peek These Pics from Dear Evan Hansen's First Official Fan Day

December 10 was a great day, and here's why: Dear Evan Hansen celebrated its first annual Fan Day! Following a performance of the Tony-winning musical, First Lady of New York Chirlane McCray presented a proclamation from Mayor Bill de Blasio proclaiming the day Dear Evan Hansen Fan Day. Director Michael Greif, scribe Steven Levenson, producer Stacey Mindich and cast members Noah Galvin, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Laura Dreyfuss, Mike Faist, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd all snapped a sweet group shot with McCray as the Dear Evan Fans-ens eagerly lined up outside of the Music Box Theatre stage door. In addition, director Greif and scribe Levenson visited the Drama Book Shop to meet fans and sign copies of Through the Window. Check out the photos from the big day, and be sure to see this Tony-winning musical live!

First Lady of New York Chirlane McCray delivers a proclamation from the Mayor decreeing it Dear Evan Hansen Fan Day.

Dear Evan Hansen scribe Steven Levenson and director Michael Greif sign copies of Through the Window at the Drama Book Shop.