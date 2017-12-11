Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The company of 'Dear Evan Hansen' with Chirlane McCray
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Peek These Pics from Dear Evan Hansen's First Official Fan Day
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 11, 2017

December 10 was a great day, and here's why: Dear Evan Hansen celebrated its first annual Fan Day! Following a performance of the Tony-winning musical, First Lady of New York Chirlane McCray presented a proclamation from Mayor Bill de Blasio proclaiming the day Dear Evan Hansen Fan Day. Director Michael Greif, scribe Steven Levenson, producer Stacey Mindich and cast members Noah Galvin, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Laura Dreyfuss, Mike Faist, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd all snapped a sweet group shot with McCray as the Dear Evan Fans-ens eagerly lined up outside of the Music Box Theatre stage door. In addition, director Greif and scribe Levenson visited the Drama Book Shop to meet fans and sign copies of Through the Window. Check out the photos from the big day, and be sure to see this Tony-winning musical live!

First Lady of New York Chirlane McCray delivers a proclamation from the Mayor decreeing it Dear Evan Hansen Fan Day.
Dear Evan Hansen scribe Steven Levenson and director Michael Greif sign copies of Through the Window at the Drama Book Shop.
Dear Evan Hansen's fans are all smiles at the stage door.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Shows of 2017
  2. Who Will Be the 2017 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  3. Allan Corduner & More to Join Lauren Ambrose in Broadway's My Fair Lady
  4. Hugh Jackman, Pasek & Paul & More Theater Stars Nominated for Golden Globe Awards
  5. The Band's Visit Sets Digital Release Date for Original Cast Album

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin A Bronx Tale The Book of Mormon Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters