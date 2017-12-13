Bebe Rexha Will Perform Original Song on TV's A Christmas Story Live!

Broadway.com has learned that singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha will open Fox's upcoming A Christmas Story Live! with a performance of the new song “Count on Christmas.” The song was written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul specifically for the live musical event, set to air on December 17 at 7:00pm EST on Fox.



Rexha burst onto the scene in 2013 when she penned the song “Monster,” which became a worldwide hit for Eminem and Rihanna. Rexha's singles include “Meant To Be,” “Me, Myself & I” and “No Broken Hearts.” She has accumulated more than 3.25 billion total global streams and a radio audience of more than 10 billion.



The cast of A Christmas Story Live! will include the previously announced Ana Gasteyer as Mrs. Schwartz, Andy Walken as Ralphie, Emmy nominee Maya Rudolph as Ralphie's mom, Tony winner Jane Krakowski as Miss Shields, Chris Diamantopoulos as Ralphie's dad, two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick as the narrator, David Alan Grier as Santa Claus, Ken Jeong as a Christmas tree salesman and a restaurant owner and the band PRETTYMUCH performing as the Hohman Indiana carolers.



A Christmas Story Live! is inspired by the holiday classic feature A Christmas Story and the Tony-nominated A Christmas Story: The Musical. The TV adaptation will be filmed at the historic Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, CA.



Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary have penned the script for the adaptation that features the Tony-nominated score by Dear Evan Hansen songwriters Pasek and Paul along with new songs penned by the pair. Scott Ellis is the director for A Christmas Story Live! with Alex Rudzinski as the live television director.



Check out Bebe Rexha in a behind-the-scenes look at the studio recording of “Count on Christmas” below.



