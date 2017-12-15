Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Holiday Movies That Need Musical Adaptations
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 15, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Christmas is less than two weeks away! Obviously, we're celebrating the holidays this weekend by tuning in for A Christmas Story: Live on Fox. With that live musical coming up and Elf the Musical opening this week at Madison Square Garden, we got to thinking: what other holiday films deserve the stage treatment? Broadway.com Editorial Assistant Eric King got this challenge going with his top 10 picks. Now it's your turn to show your favorite holiday movies some love!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Hugh Jackman, James Corden & Zac Efron Perform an Epic Medley of On the Town, Guys and Dolls and Fame
  2. Pretty Woman: The Musical Completes Broadway Casting
  3. Joseph Morales & Nik Walker Will Lead the Hamilton Tour
  4. Eva Noblezada & More to Lead Private Industry Reading of Broadway-Bound King Kong
  5. Phillipa Soo on Staying ‘Woke’ in The Parisian Woman & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin A Bronx Tale The Book of Mormon Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters