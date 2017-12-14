Odds & Ends: Audra McDonald to Host Starry New Year's Eve Telecast Bernstein on Broadway & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Audra McDonald to Host Starry New Year's Eve Telecast Bernstein on Broadway

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald will emcee the star-packed concert Bernstein on Broadway, set to play Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on New Year's Eve at 8:00pm. The concert will be telecast nationally on PBS stations that evening at 9:00pm. The previously announced event will feature Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford, Broadway alum Aaron Tveit and Tony nominees Laura Osnes and Christopher Jackson singing classic tunes written by Leonard Bernstein. We can't imagine a more delightful way to ring in the new year.



This Is Us Star Chrissy Metz to Make Stage Debut in Fat Pig

TV star Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) is slated to take the stage for the first time in a new production of Neil LaBute's Fat Pig. Metz, who appeared in a reading of the play earlier this year, will take on the role of Helen in a mounting scheduled to run at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse beginning on May 16 with an opening planned for May 23. Jo Bonney, who helmed the play's original 2004 off-Broadway production, will repeat her work as director in L.A. In Fat Pig, Tom experiences conflict when he falls for Helen (Metz), a bright, funny, sexy young woman who also happens to be plus-sized. Forced to explain his new relationship to his friends who think that size does matter, Tom faces an impossible choice. Fat Pig will run at the Geffen for a limited engagement through June 24.



Laura Shoop & More to Lead World Premiere Musical Folk Wandering Off-Broadway

Casting has been announced for the new musical Folk Wandering, set to play off-Broadway's A.R.T./New York Theatres via Pipeline Theatre Company beginning on February 23, 2018 with an opening set for March 4. Conceived by Jaclyn Backhaus and Andrew Neisler, the show features a book and lyrics by Backhaus and music and additional lyrics by Blake Allen, Mike Brun, Andrew R. Butler, Joel Esher, Alex Fast, Jo Lampert, Barrie McLain, Annie Tippe and Dominique Toney. Andrew Neisler will direct. Folk Wandering investigates the making and breaking of the American dream across three bygone generations. The cast will include Broadway alum Laura Shoop (She Loves Me), with Kim Blanck, Andrew R. Butler, Seth Clayton, DeMone, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Lena Hudson, Morgan Siobhan Green, Dan Tracy, Jordan Tyson and Nicole Weiss. Folk Wandering will play a limited run through March 18.