The cast of "SpongeBob SquarePants" takes their opening-night curtain call
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Broadway Grosses: SpongeBob SquarePants Soaks In Broadway Acclaim
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 18, 2017

The new musical SpongeBob SquarePants officially opened at Broadway's Palace Theatre on December 4 and now theatergoers can't get enough of the splashy new tuner. In the past week, SpongeBob SquarePants took in a box office gross of $758,067.30, an increase of $105,821 from the prior week's gross of $652,246.30. We can't imagine a better holiday gift than tickets to see SpongeBob himself live on Broadway—what are you waiting for?

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 17:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,827,018.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,448,611.28)
3. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,401,107.50)*
4. The Lion King ($2,336,750.00)
5. Wicked ($2,000,828.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Junk ($399,049.00)**
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($382,965.50)
3. M. Butterfly ($370,426.75)
2. The Children ($203,238.40)
1. Home for the Holidays ($70,469.90)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away  (102.06%)
2. The Book of Mormon (101.78%)
3. Hamilton (101.57%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.52%)
5. Springsteen on Broadway (100.00%)*

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (67.14%)
4. Latin History for Morons (65.64%)**
3. M. Butterfly (59.15%)
2. Junk (58.17%)
1. Home for the Holidays (29.41%)

*Number based on five performances
**Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League

SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob, Patrick and more hit the stage in this new musical based on the popular cartoon.
