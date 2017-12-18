Broadway Grosses: SpongeBob SquarePants Soaks In Broadway Acclaim

The new musical SpongeBob SquarePants officially opened at Broadway's Palace Theatre on December 4 and now theatergoers can't get enough of the splashy new tuner. In the past week, SpongeBob SquarePants took in a box office gross of $758,067.30, an increase of $105,821 from the prior week's gross of $652,246.30. We can't imagine a better holiday gift than tickets to see SpongeBob himself live on Broadway—what are you waiting for?
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 17:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,827,018.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,448,611.28)
3. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,401,107.50)*
4. The Lion King ($2,336,750.00)
5. Wicked ($2,000,828.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Junk ($399,049.00)**
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($382,965.50)
3. M. Butterfly ($370,426.75)
2. The Children ($203,238.40)
1. Home for the Holidays ($70,469.90)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (102.06%)
2. The Book of Mormon (101.78%)
3. Hamilton (101.57%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.52%)
5. Springsteen on Broadway (100.00%)*
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (67.14%)
4. Latin History for Morons (65.64%)**
3. M. Butterfly (59.15%)
2. Junk (58.17%)
1. Home for the Holidays (29.41%)
*Number based on five performances
**Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League
