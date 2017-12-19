Watch Jeremy Jordan & More Sing with Hugh Jackman from The Greatest Showman

The December 20 release date is fastly approaching for The Greatest Showman to arrive in cinemas nationwide, and Twentieth Century Fox is doing well by us, serving up first listens from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's original score. First, we had the pleasure of seeing a two-and-a-half-minute live commercial featuring the showstopping number "Come Alive" during Fox's A Christmas Story Live, and now we've been given behind-the-scenes footage from an early workshop for the movie musical. Watch Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, Cynthia Erivo and more strong-voiced talents team up with Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle (beginning at the 1:06 mark below) to deliver the film's 11-o'clock number "From Now On," and gear up to see The Greatest Showman on the big screen in just a couple days.



