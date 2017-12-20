Pascale Armand & More to Join Jayne Houdyshell in World Premiere Play Relevance

Casting is complete for the world premiere production of Relevance, a play written by JC Lee that will debut at off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre. The previously announced mounting will be directed by Tony nominee Liesl Tommy, with previews beginning on February 1, 2018 and an opening slated for February 20.



Newly announced to the cast are Tony nominee Pascale Armand (Eclipsed), Molly Camp (The Heiress) and Emmy nominee Richard Masur (Transparent). They join the previously announced Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell in the work.



In Relevance, Theresa Hanneck (Houdyshell) is a celebrated author and veteran feminist warrior; Msemaji Ukweli (Armand) is a promising young writer who is quickly becoming the leading cultural critic on race, class and gender for a new generation. When a heated exchange between the two women goes viral, Theresa finds herself ill-equipped to manage her message against a rival whose time may have come.



The creative team for Relevance includes scenic design by Tony winner Clint Ramos, costume design by Jacob A. Climer, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Broken Chord and projection design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew.