Anastasia’s Derek Klena on Why Fans Love 2017 Broadway.com Star of the Year Christy Altomare
Q&A
by Eric King • Dec 21, 2017
"Anastasia" co-stars Christy Altomare & Derek Klena
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Almost six years before playing the Dmitry to her Anya in Anastasia, Derek Klena knew Christy Altomare would be a star. In fact, it was during their stint playing high school sweethearts in the 2012 off-Broadway revival of Carrie that Klena could see Altomare was destined for Broadway greatness. “Even when we first started doing Carrie, I knew she was special,” he told Broadway. With Altomare’s star turn in Anastasia, audiences seem to agree, voting her Broadway.com’s 2017 Star of the Year. Here, Klena talks about why his co-star is deserving of the title, Altomare’s strong relationship with fans and her talent for crying (and snotting) on cue.

How do you think Christy will react to being named the Broadway.com Star of the Year?
I think she's going to freak out. I think she'll be honored. She cares so much and is the sweetest.

Why do audiences love her so much?
She gives so much to the role. She very much wears her emotions and her heart on her sleeve, and it reads from the audience’s perspective. She just has this shimmer in her eye always on stage that you can't teach—that spark that I think really adds to the role. And it's this role that's been highly anticipated because of the animated film. For her to step up in such a big way, in those big shoes to fill, is really cool. 

Why do you think she deserves Star of the Year?
The connection she has with her fans: She's so generous with her time. She loves interacting with them, and she's developed quite the reputation for spending a lot of time at the stage door. I feel like the fact that she does give so much is fun for audience members. Fans really feel connected with her; I think that sets her apart and makes her unique.

Can you give an example of her devotion to fans?
If there are any birthdays, she will sing [the fans] “Happy Birthday” in the autograph line. She's been giving free “Happy Birthday” renditions lately, and sometimes there are quite a few. She remembers everybody who gives her a special gift. She's very good about documenting everything and showcasing all the cool things she gets throughout her dressing room. She spends time to make each interaction personal.  

What is something people should know about their Star of the Year that they don't?
She's going to hate me, but she has been known— she can cry whenever and wherever—to get snotty because of her tears. So, we'll be in the middle of a scene or a song, and there will be water coming out of every crevice of her face, which is entertaining for everyone on stage with her. I'm sure it’s not so entertaining for her. So, every time she comes off stage, there are always napkins and tissues on call.
 

