Sara Bareilles as Jenna in "Waitress"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Sara Bareilles Joins Jason Mraz in Her Broadway Musical Waitress
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 16, 2018

Grammy-nominated songwriter and Tony-nominated Waitress composer Sara Bareilles rejoins the cast of her hit Broadway musical on January 16 in the role of Jenna. Bareilles will play a six-week limited engagement in the musical at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre through February 25. She appears alongside Jason Mraz, who will continue as Dr. Pomatter for a run through February 11, after which original cast member Drew Gehling will take over the role. Betsy Wolfe played her final performance as Jenna on January 9.

"It is beyond exciting to return to the Brooks Atkinson and to my Waitress family there and reprise my time as Jenna," Bareilles told Broadway.com in an exclusive statement. "This show is by far the most fulfilling creative endeavor I have ever experienced, and before I turn my full attention to recording and releasing my next record, I wanted to join my dear friend Jason Mraz and the rest of our incredible cast onstage for a spell to live in that beloved diner once again for a little while. I guess I need another dose of comfort food. :)"

Bareilles returns to the role of Jenna after having played an engagement in the role from March 31 through June 11, 2017. The singer-songwriter earned a Tony nomination for her score of Waitress, which features a book by Jessie Nelson.

Bareilles joins a cast that also includes Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, John Cullum as Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal, Will Swenson as Earl and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie. Directed by Diane Paulus, Waitress began previews on March 25, 2016 and opened on April 24.

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
