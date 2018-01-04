Odds & Ends: Frank Langella Signs On for Jim Carrey's Showtime Series Kidding & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Frank Langella Signs On for Jim Carrey's Showtime Series Kidding

Stage legend Frank Langella has joined the cast of Kidding, a new Showtime series executive-produced by Jim Carrey, according to Deadline. Carrey will appear as Jeff, a children's-TV icon who manages a major branding empire. Langella will portray Seb, the man who created Jeff's series and built it into a multimillion-dollar cultural touchstone. Langella is a four-time Tony winner for Seascape, Fortune's Fool, Frost/Nixon and The Father. A start date for Kidding's 10-episode first season will be announced at a later time.



Kelli O'Hara to Sing Out in San Francisco's Broadway Concert Series

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara will join Seth Rudetsky for the Broadway Concert Series at California's Herbst Theatre later this month. The pair will perform on January 28 at 5:00pm at the San Francisco venue. Their concert will feature a mix of behind-the-scenes stories and music from O'Hara's career. O'Hara won the 2016 Tony Award for her turn as Anna Leonowens in The King and I, a performance she is scheduled to reprise in London. She was also Tony-nominated for The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work If You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Pajama Game and The Light in the Piazza.



Muriel's Wedding Musical to Release Cast Album

The original score for the new musical adaptation of the beloved 1994 film Muriel's Wedding will be preserved on disc! Currently playing its world premiere engagement at the Roslyn Packer Theatre in Sydney, Australia, the show is slated for a run through January 27. Featuring music and lyrics by Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall, Muriel's Wedding stars Maggie McKenna in the title role. Here's hoping that this cast album announcement means news of a Broadway transfer.