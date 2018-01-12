Cuba Gooding Jr. to Bring Razzle Dazzle to London as Chicago's Billy Flynn

All he cares about is love...and making his London stage debut! Oscar winner and Broadway alum Cuba Gooding Jr. will take the West End stage as smooth-talking lawyer Billy Flynn in the return of the award-winning musical revival Chicago at the Phoenix Theatre. As previously announced, the hit production directed by Walter Bobbie will begin on March 26 after a five-plus-year London absence.



Cuba Gooding Jr.'s breakthrough role was as Tre Styles in Boyz n the Hood (1991), followed by A Few Good Men (1992), before winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Jerry Maguire (1996). In 2016, he portrayed O.J. Simpson in the FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. In 2013, Gooding made his Broadway debut in a revival of The Trip to Bountiful.



Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. With choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse, the production continues to play Broadway, where it recently celebrated its 21st birthday.



Additional casting for Chicago at the Phoenix Theatre will be announced.

