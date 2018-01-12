London Return of Martin McDonagh’s The Lieutenant of Inishmore Completes Casting

Full casting has been announced for the new London production of Martin McDonagh's Tony-nommed dark comedy The Lieutenant of Inishmore, set to begin previews on June 23 at the Noël Coward Theatre with an opening set for July 4. Michael Grandage will direct the engagement scheduled to run through September 8.



Completing the cast will be Denis Conway (The Death of Harry Leon) as Donny, Will Irvine (Inkheart) as Christy, Brian Martin (Boudica) as James, Daryl McCormack (Enjoy) as Brendan, Julian Moore-Cook (Three Sisters) as Joey, Charlie Murphy (Arlington) as Mairead and Chris Walley (The Young Offenders) as Davey. They join the previously announced Aidan Turner (The Plough and the Stars) in the central role of Mad Padraic.



The Lieutenant of Inishmore follows Mad Padraic (Turner), a terrorist deemed too violent to be a member of the IRA. McDonagh's satire was first produced by London's Royal Shakespeare Company in 2001; it debuted on Broadway in 2006, earning five Tony nominations.



The London revival of The Lieutenant of Inishmore comes at a time when playwright McDonagh is receiving much acclaim for his new film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. McDonagh's additional stage works include The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Lonesome West, The Pillowman, A Behanding in Spokane and The Cripple of Inishmaan.